Menomonee Falls Earth Day River & Park Cleanup

Join Menomonee Falls Action Team and Milwaukee Riverkeepers for the 11th Annual Waste Management Earth Day River & Park Cleanup in Menomonee Falls. Volunteers will clean up parks, rivers, and wetlands across 58 village sites. The community improvement event kicks off from Menomonee Falls Rotary Park, which is located just past Lilly Road on Fond du Lac Avenue. Registration begins at 8:15 AM.