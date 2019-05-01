Menomonee Falls Farmers Market
Menomonee Falls North Middle School N88 W16750 Garfield Drive, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53051
Produce, garden plants, hanging flower baskets, honey, eggs, plants, flowers, popcorn, jewelry, yard art and much much more!
Wednesday Farmers’ Market
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | May through October
WE’RE BACK AT OUR NORTH JR. HIGH PARKING LOT location for 2019! Main Street, 1 block west of Appleton Avenue.
Check out our detailed Farmers Market pages including a list of Farmers’ Market Vendors.
Vendors interested in selling at the Wednesday market must read the Farmers Market Rules & Regulations 2019 and submit Farmers Market Application 2019.