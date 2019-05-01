Menomonee Falls Farmers Market

Produce, garden plants, hanging flower baskets, honey, eggs, plants, flowers, popcorn, jewelry, yard art and much much more!

Wednesday Farmers’ Market

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | May through October

WE’RE BACK AT OUR NORTH JR. HIGH PARKING LOT location for 2019! Main Street, 1 block west of Appleton Avenue.

Vendors interested in selling at the Wednesday market must read the Farmers Market Rules & Regulations 2019 and submit Farmers Market Application 2019.