5 course cocktail pairing with unique spirits from around the world.

$60/ person

Courses:

Infused shochu flight with small bites

Sotol & “sangrita”

Arraku w/ ginger & Sri Lankan Curry

Pear & apple cider and cognac cocktail & Slow cooked boar w/ pickled mustard, parsnip and vanilla

Grapefruit cider & Banana Flan

Menu is subject to change.