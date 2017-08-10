Metal Men
Kenosha Public Museum 5500 First Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Event time: Aug. 26-Nov. 4.
A father & son's journey through the art of sculpture
Kenosha Public Museum
August 26 - November 4, 2017
Artist Reception: Sunday, August 27th 1:30 - 4pm
Artist Talk - 2:30pm
My father taught me to weld at age 12 and my love of sculpture began!
Stop by and see the creations of our journeys in the art of sculpture.
This show is truly a retrospective.
