Metallica w/Jim Breuer

Last time metal legends Metallica played Milwaukee, they were headlining the Bradley Center. Now, they’ll become to first hard-rock act to play the new Bucks arena with this appearance as part of their WorldWired Tour, their first worldwide tour in six years. Recent sets have featured hits like “Master of Puppets” and “Enter Sandman,” as well as deeper cuts like “Halo on Fire,” “Creeping Death” and “Harvester of Sorrow.” Weirdly, the band has tapped comedian Jim Breuer (yes, the guy who played Goat Boy on “Saturday Night Live”) to open.