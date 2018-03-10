Looking Back

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

Mezcarelo welcomes Looking Back March 10, 7:30 PM

Join Looking Back at Mezcalero for a fun night out.

Looking Back will be performing your favorite music from the 50’s thru the 80’s.

Come and dance the night away!

For advance reservations call 414-897-8296

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI. 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance
4148978296
