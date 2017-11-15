MIAD Creativity Series - Rob Schrab

The MIAD Creativity Series presents Emmy-winning, Oscar-nominated writer and directorRob Schrab and “Embrace the Dumb: The Rob Schrab Experience” Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 6 p.m., at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, 273 E. Erie Street, 4th Floor Raw Space.

"How did I end up here?" TV and movie writer and director and MIAD alum Rob Schrab shares his quirky take on career success and failure, and the path he took to work on the animated film Monster House and the 81st Academy Awards, as well as the TV shows The Sarah Silverman Program, Community, Parks & Recreation, Blue Mountain State and The Mindy Project.

This event is free & open to the public. Seating is first-come, first-served. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.