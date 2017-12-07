Micah Olsan 'Open Space' EP release w/The Belle Weather

Micah Olsan is a versatile singer, songwriter, guitarist and tape machine enthusiast who's sound falls somewhere between Nick Drake and Michael Kiwanuka. Olsan’s energy, talent, and seminal sound have made him one of Milwaukee’s longtime beloved musicians. A one-man sound machine, Olsan bucks the trend of overly produced perfection choosing instead to focus on capturing a moment in time and preserving it for posterity. Using his voice, guitar, and a few old machines Olsan wanders through dimensions of Americana, Soul and Psychedelia. With every offering on the EP blurring the lines of archetypal styles, it’s no wonder that Olsan hunkered down at National Studio with a handful of prodigious guest musicians to create the perfect cocktail of melodrama and focus into four deceptively simple tracks.