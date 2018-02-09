Michael David Wine Dinner

Join us for an exquisite night of excellent wines paired with delicious courses created by your esteemed chefs.

6 PM | $75 per person

First Course-Seafood

King crab ravioli with charred fennel, Belgioioso ricotta, chive and blood orange beurre blanc

Paired with 2016 Chardonnay

Second Course-Salad

Shredded Brussel sprout, radicchio, Nueske’s Applewood bacon, caramelized onion, toasted pignoli, roasted beets, maple-thyme vinaigrette

Paired with 2015 Ancient Vine Cinsault

Third Course-Lamb

Vadouvan lamb chop, black lentil dal, charred purple cauliflower, pomegranate yogurt, preserved lemon

Paired with 2015 Earthquake Cabernet

Fourth Course-Cheese

Roth Cheese Gran Queso soufflé, Underground Meats chorizo, fig-shallot jam, medley of Spanish olives (Cornicabra, Verdial, Zorzalena)

Paired with 2014 "Inkblot" Cabernet Franc

Fifth Course-Dessert

Crème fraiche cheesecake, pineapple ginger confit, crystalized brown sugar, walnut, vanilla bean ice cream

Paired with the 2016 Sauvignon Blanc

For reservations please call: 414.226.2467