Michael David Wine Dinner
Milwaukee ChopHouse 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Join us for an exquisite night of excellent wines paired with delicious courses created by your esteemed chefs.
6 PM | $75 per person
First Course-Seafood
King crab ravioli with charred fennel, Belgioioso ricotta, chive and blood orange beurre blanc
Paired with 2016 Chardonnay
Second Course-Salad
Shredded Brussel sprout, radicchio, Nueske’s Applewood bacon, caramelized onion, toasted pignoli, roasted beets, maple-thyme vinaigrette
Paired with 2015 Ancient Vine Cinsault
Third Course-Lamb
Vadouvan lamb chop, black lentil dal, charred purple cauliflower, pomegranate yogurt, preserved lemon
Paired with 2015 Earthquake Cabernet
Fourth Course-Cheese
Roth Cheese Gran Queso soufflé, Underground Meats chorizo, fig-shallot jam, medley of Spanish olives (Cornicabra, Verdial, Zorzalena)
Paired with 2014 "Inkblot" Cabernet Franc
Fifth Course-Dessert
Crème fraiche cheesecake, pineapple ginger confit, crystalized brown sugar, walnut, vanilla bean ice cream
Paired with the 2016 Sauvignon Blanc
For reservations please call: 414.226.2467