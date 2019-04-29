Michael Franzese Booksigning and Meet & Greet

9am & 6:30pm. 6:30pm events hosted by Wayne Larrivee, radio voice of Green Bay packers.

ot long ago, Michael Franzese was “one of the biggest money earners the mob had seen since Al Capone, and the youngest individual on Fortune magazine’s survey of the “The Fifty Biggest Mafia Bosses,” (Vanity Fair magazine), ranking #18, just five spots behind John Gotti. He tells his story from the early days in the mob and rise to power through his Damascus Road experience that changed his life forever and led him to do the unthinkable, the unexpected, and by some, the unbelievable – quit the Mob and follow Jesus. The story of Michael’s conversion is a testament of God’s willingness to reach into the heart of any man regardless of their past or the present condition of their lives.

Law enforcement officials and mobsters say that the only way to leave the mob is in a coffin. However, God’s Word has a different insight – It is said in Proverbs 16:7 that, “when a man’s ways are pleasing to the Lord, even his enemies are at peace with him.” Michael is living testament to the latter. His conversion experience to a Christian faith completed the transition for Michael from a kingdom of darkness into a kingdom of light. One covenant bound him to the mob, the other, the covenant in Christ, set him free. His wife’s role in the transformation of Michael cannot be over-stated, leading media to call her “the woman who changed the face of organized crime.” That God used the power of love to penetrate the heart of a mafia captain, and be instrumental in Michael leaving the mafia and coming to Christ is nothing short of inspiring.

Please plan to join the St. Francis Borgia Inner City Ministry on Monday, April 29 for one of these two-hour events to hear Michael’s truly fascinating story:

Monday, Apr. 29 – of unique interest to business and community leaders

Time: 9 a.m. AND 6:30 p.m.

Place: Alioto’s, 3041 N. Mayfair Rd., Milwaukee

Tickets: Purchase tickets online. Ticket cost is $50. (From the same link, you can make an extra donation to the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary.)

All proceeds will benefit organizations in Milwaukee that support physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the poorest of the poor – regardless of faith, color or creed – while providing educational assistance and support to encourage successful independence.

Purchase tickets at www.saintfrancisborgia.org