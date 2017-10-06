At this long-running Wauwatosa restaurant, Friday still means all the fish you want for one low price. The Icelandic cod is served in a generous portion, brought family style to the table along with french fries and lemon wedges. Alioto's Italian heritage is preserved in some residual lunch menu items, including a meatball sandwich and chicken Parmesan. Alioto's large dining room is wood paneled like a rec room and the green vinyl upholstered chairs have survived long enough to be called retro chic. But more important is the food. Alioto's fish fry is a flavorful reminder of the best things from Milwaukee in times gone by.
Alioto's
3041 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53222
Italian, Seafood