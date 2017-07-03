×

Grammy Award-winning artist Michelle Branch was only17 when her 2001 major-label debut album, TheSpirit Room, made her the pop star many young girls dream of becoming. The Spirit Room was certified gold, itssongs “Everywhere,” “All You Wanted” and “Goodbye to You” all Billboard Top 40hits, made even more impressive by the fact she wrote them herself. That wasonly the start of a career that hasn’t peaked yet. Branch is currently on tourin support of her new album, HopelessRomantic, which features on-brand powerhouse vocals and songs aboutrelationships, but with a grown-up twist. She’s not a teenager anymore, and hernew songs reflect the messiness of adulthood.