Since it was published in November, former First Lady Michelle Obama’s memoir Becoming has been a phenomenon, outselling any other book published last year. The book details her childhood in Chicago, her years as a working mother and her time in the White House, as well as her thoughts on serving as the country’s first African American first lady. Obama is now undertaking a large book tour where she’ll be interviewed by a variety of luminaries at different stops, Robin Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, Rachel Ray, Stephen Colbert and Gayle King among them. At this Milwaukee stop, though, she’ll be interviewed by a late-night host not as well known for serious conversations: Conan O’Brien, of TBS’s “Conan.”