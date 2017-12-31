Midnight Moon New Year's Eve Event
Splash Studio 184 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Join us for an intimate New Year's Early Eve partner painting session from 4:00pm-7:00pm on December 31, 2017. Featuring the stunning Midnight Moon by local artist John Kowalczyk, this early session allows plenty of time for a post-painting romantic dinner for two, a night on the town, or just a chance to snuggle up at home to watch the ball drop.
Info
Splash Studio 184 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Today in Milwaukee, Visual Arts