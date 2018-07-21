Midsummer Festival of the Arts
John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081
Two days of art and music set amid the gardens of the arts center, this family friendly event is the largest multi-arts festival in East-Central Wisconsin. Shop the 135 artists’ booths and enjoy live music, delicious local cuisine and food trucks, art-making activities and free admission to the John Michael Kohler Arts Center.
Concerts, Festivals, Kids & Family, Visual Arts