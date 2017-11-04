Midwest Native Winter 2017 Release

(Milwaukee,WI - November 4,2017) Patrick McConaughey, owner and creator of the Midwest Native clothing brand is set to release the Winter 2017 collection on Saturday, November 4,2017. The Oconomowoc native began working on the line back in 2011 to pay tribute to the region of the country that he loves so much. Over the years the brand has grown and developed to represent styles and looks of the various parts of the region. For this release, McConaughey found inspiration in the early 90's rapper Notorious B.I.G and the Wisconsin homeland, the muses will be reflected in the winter line with "flannel infused designs that creatively push clothing back to the 90's with a red & black lumberjack and a hat to match." The line release can be viewed and items purchased by visiting Midwest-Native.com