When the doldrums of January begin to hit, join the gaming community at the Hilton Downtown City Center for Midwinter Gaming Convention. Celebrate four days of gaming at our 18th annual show.

Midwinter features games of all types, specializing in Creator Run RPG Events, a large Play to Win track in the Board Game Room, access to game developers in the industry and a wide variety of Live Action Role Playing events. Come experience a new game with us!

The Best Games are Played in the Dead of Winter...and Midwinter is coming!