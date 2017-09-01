Mike Birbiglia
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 9:30pm
Neil Genzlinger of The New York Times called Mike Birbiglia’s recent show Thank God For Jokes “the best night I’ve spent in a theater in a very long time.” In The New One, the award-winning comedian approaches an entirely new subject in a new way with the same heart and humor we’ve come to expect. Do not miss the new one. It may be the best one.
Comedy, Live Music/Performance