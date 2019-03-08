Mike Doughty Plays Soul Coughing’s “Ruby Vroom” w/Wheatus

Mike Doughty, the singer, songwriter, producer, author and founder of seminal 90’s band Soul Coughing will be joined by a cellist, bassist, and guitar player, celebrating the 25th anniversary ‘Ruby Vroom’. While they will be performing the album in its entirety, in the original sequence, what the audience experiences will be different each night. Rather than an exact replication of the studio recording, Doughty plans to use a variety of cues and hand signals to adjust the performance in real time.

“Live we turn into a musical super-organism. We’re basically doing a real-time remix of the record at each show” tells Doughty. “It won’t not be a note-for-note performance. I’m very proud of the record we made; it’s the sonic embodiment of lower Manhattan in the early 1990’s. Yet there’s a whole other version of this record that lives in my head. I’m extremely excited to see how it evolves night after night.”