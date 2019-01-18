Mike Mangione and The Kin

Milwaukee songwriter Mike Mangione has long performed with his brother Thomas, but for his most recent album But I’ve Seen The Stars, the two were joined by another pair of siblings as well: violinist Chauntee and cellist Monique Ross, of the duo SistaStrings. They lend an elegant, orchestral flair to Mangione’s reflective latest batch of songs, which were also recorded with drummer Josh Collazo and bassist Seth Ford-Young of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros.