Celebrate Milwaukee’s Favorite Canine Concierge, Millie, as she turns 1!

Bring your pup and gather on 6th and Green to share cake and toast Millie’s first year as our beloved hotel dog and local celebrity. There is sure to be a party atmosphere with live music, a cash bar, cupcakes, and snacks. Watch agility and frisbee demonstrations as well as talk with dog-friendly companies and grab samples for your own dog. Bring your questions, because Millie’s awesome trainer, Holly Lewis of Cold Nose Canine, will be on hand to answer all your dog behavior inquiries.

Instead of gifts for Millie, please consider bringing a toy to donate to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Please note that in case of rain we will move inside to the Monarch Lounge but unfortunately that will be a people only party.