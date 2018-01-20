Milwaukappella 2018 featuring Transit

Milwaukappella is a celebration of the unaccompanied human voice.

From The Beatles to Bob Marley, the Doobie Brothers to Maroon 5, Transit offers a diverse reportoire sure to enthrall any audience! Soaring leads, smooth harmonies, and deep thumping rhythms showcase the power, versatility, and emotion Transit brings on stage.

Transit Vocal Band — regional winners and finalists in the 2017 International Championship of A Cappella Open featuring 2017 Outstanding Soloist winner Adam Decker.

Local a cappella students from the day-long workshop will open the show.

Presented by Landaas & Company Investments, this is the fourth annual fundraiser for The Rotary Club of Mitchell Field. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to fund community and international projects of The Rotary Club of Mitchell Field.

7:30 PM PERFORMANCE Tickets for the evening performance are general admission. Advance tickets are adults $24, students/seniors $19, 4-pack $19 each. At the door adults $29, students/seniors $24, 4-pack $24 each. Children 4 and under are free.