MIlwaukee Accordion Club (6pm)
Knights of Columbus (West Allis) 1800 S. 92nd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
PRESENTS :
THE ZWEIFEL BROTHERS BAND
playing country, rock, polkas and more.
Mon. February 25, 2019
6:00 pm: Doors OPEN
6:15 Jan Leman and Larry Bister Music
7:15 Zweifel Brothers Band
Non-members $10; MAC members $5
Those 18 and younger admitted free with a paying adult.
Knights of Columbus (West Allis) 1800 S. 92nd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214 View Map
