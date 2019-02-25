MIlwaukee Accordion Club (6pm)

MILWAUKEE ACCORDION CLUB

PRESENTS :

THE ZWEIFEL BROTHERS BAND

playing country, rock, polkas and more.

Mon. February 25, 2019

Knights of Columbus Hall,

1800 S 92nd St West Allis WI

6:00 pm: Doors OPEN

6:15 Jan Leman and Larry Bister Music

7:15 Zweifel Brothers Band

Non-members $10; MAC members $5

Those 18 and younger admitted free with a paying adult.