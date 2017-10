×

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show, presented by WaterStoneBank, is proud to bring back the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight DemonstrationSquadron and many other world-class performers to the Milwaukee lakefront July15-16, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.! The 2017 show will feature a varietyof world-class performers, including the U.S. Army Golden Knights ParachuteDemonstration Team, Team Aerostars, Firebirds Xtreme, Lucas Oil Airshows, andthe A-4 Skyhawk. Water acts scheduled for this year’s show include TonyDemattero’s “Hustler 50 Raceboat” and Gene Greber’s MTI Racing Team on the WakeEffects Champion Superboat; Gary Burtka’s exciting Jet Ski freestyle show; andthe Water Show Ski Team.

Water show starts at approximately 10 AM

Air show starts at approximately Noon

Admission for the air show is free for the general public,but for the best seating and optimal viewing, reserved ticket packages are onsale now at www.milwaukeeairshow.com.Follow the air show on Twitter at @MKEAirandWater and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/milwaukeeairandwatershowfor the latest updates.