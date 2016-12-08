Milwaukee Backgammon Club: Open Play Night

Event time: 6:30pm, 2nd & 4th Wednesday every month

Whether you’re a casual or serious Player, or just learning the game, we have something for you. Newcomers can learn from more experienced Players, who will offer lessons or explain strategy during play. Advanced Players can pair off for head-to-head games, join a multiplayer chouette, or play in a "mini-tournament."

We play at 6:30pm every Wednesday at Rounding Third — tournaments (5-point matches with a two-match guarantee) the 1st, 3rd and 5th Wednesday; open play the 2nd and 4th Wednesday.

Rounding Third offers ample parking along the west side of the building and across the street. Here's their menu: http://www.roundingthirdbarandgrill.com/#!menus

We've reserved the back room. Check in with the bartender to find us, then look for the backgammon boards, or grab a table and set up your own.

For more information, visit mkebackgammon.org, email info@mkebackgammon.org, or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Price: FREE