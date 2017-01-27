Event time: 4 Shows! Thursday, Feb. 16 • 7:30PM Show / 6:30PM Doors Friday, Feb. 17 • 7:30PM Show / 6:30PM Doors Saturday, Feb. 18 • 7:30PM Show / 6:30PM Doors Sunday, Feb. 19 • 1:30PM Show / 12:30PM Doors

Milwaukee Ballet: Genesis 2017

4 Shows!

Thursday, Feb. 16 • 7:30PM Show / 6:30PM Doors

Friday, Feb. 17 • 7:30PM Show / 6:30PM Doors

Saturday, Feb. 18 • 7:30PM Show / 6:30PM Doors

Sunday, Feb. 19 • 1:30PM Show / 12:30PM Doors

The Pabst Theater

Genesis is truly where new work starts. Our biennial international choreographic competition at The Pabst Theater gives audiences a thrilling glimpse of the future of dance. Three up-and-coming choreographers are commissioned to create new work in three weeks. Who chooses the winner? The audience votes for their favorite alongside a panel of esteemed judges