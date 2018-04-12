Milwaukee Ballet presents: Beauty and the Beast

A fairy tale fantasy for the family! In his new ballet, Michael Pink tells the beloved story of love and redemption, following Belle and the Prince who was transformed into a Beast. Beauty and the Beast features our international cast of dancers, alongside nearly 80 children from Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy.

Michael Pink’s Beauty and the Beast is a story of love, empathy, and redemption, true to the traditional fairy tale.

An Enchantress casts a spell on a cold-hearted Prince, transforming into a Beast. The curse can only be broken when someone chooses to stay with him of their own free will. Rejected and alone, he learns the meaning of empathy now that his happiness depends on someone seeing beyond his disfigured form.

Belle is an outcast in her village, yearning for an adventure like the ones she reads in her books. When her father is imprisoned in the Beast’s enchanted kingdom, Belle offers herself to take his place. Now, she must rely on what she has learned in her stories to overcome her captor’s beastly behavior.

Will the two find their happily ever after?