Milwaukee Beer Week - Third Space Beer Dinner at Three Lions Pub

Join us and Third Space Brewery for an evening of beer samplings and delicious food tastings.

Our Third Space Beer Dinner will start with a complimentary Happy Place IPA at 6:00 and will follow by a seated dinner at 6:30, where we will feature four dinner and beer pairings.

COURSES:

Goat Cheese Curds with Bell Pepper Jam. Served with Upward Spiral.

Bourbon BBQ Pork Belly Slider on Milwaukee Pretzel Bun. Served with a side of Watercress, Pickled Mustard Seed, English Bacon and Mustard Vinaigrette. Served with Summer Home.

London Broil, 4 oz steak with Ramp Pesto,Candied Baby Carrots and Mashed Potato Puree. Served with Unite the Clans.

Coffee Cake with Ice Bear Ice Cream. Served with Ice Bear.

Limited seating is available, and all tickets must be pre-purchased.

Contact sandy@threelionspub.com with any questions you may have.