Milwaukee Brewers On Deck

Brewers fans expecting the team’s rebuild to be long and painful were treated to a pleasant surprise last season, when the team outperformed just about everybody’s expectations, remaining in contention for the playoffs until the final week of the season. The possibility that 2018 will be the team’s year should lend an extra dose of excitement to their annual On Deck fan festival. Brewers legends Robin Yount, Gorman Thomas, Jim Gantner, Rollie Fingers and Cecil Cooper will be among those joining most of the team’s current lineup, coaching staff and broadcast team—including Ryan Braun, Jimmy Nelson, Eric Thames, Travis Shaw, Zach Davies, Craig Counsell and Bob Uecker—for a day of autographs, photo opportunities, panels, Q&A sessions, kid’s baseball clinics and games.