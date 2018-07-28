Milwaukee Brewfest 2018

Saturday, July 28th, 2018 - Milwaukee will host the 9th Annual Milwaukee Brewfest featuring over 100 breweries serving craft beers, ciders, meads, and more from all over the world.

Milwaukee Brewfest takes place at McKinley Park on Milwaukee's beautiful lakefront.

The event will take place from 3PM-7PM, with VIP ticket holders allowed early admission at 2 PM to sample select limited edition and otherwise rare brews during that hour.

General Admission Tickets: $55 in advance - $65 at the gate if still available

VIP Tickets: $75 in advance