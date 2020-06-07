Milwaukee Bucks Protest March In Support Of Social Justice

Fiserv Forum 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

The Bucks organization, including players, coaches, ownership, management and staff, is holding a public protest march in support of social justice tomorrow, Sunday, June 7, at 1 p.m. on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum.

Remarks will be made on the Bucks monument at the intersection of Juneau Ave. and Vel R. Phillips Ave., followed by the protest march.

