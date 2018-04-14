Milwaukee Choristers - Celebrating Our Songs

Don’t miss this celebratory program that draws from the rich history of classical and contemporary choral music shared by our members and our beloved audience over the past 85 years. Enjoy selections by Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland, Johann Sebastian Bach, Norman Dello Joio, Thomas Dorsey and much more!

TIckets range from $6 to $18. Visit www.milwaukeechoristers. org or call 414-354-1933 to order tickets.