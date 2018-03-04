Milwaukee Concert Band Spring Concert “Journeys”

Oak Creek Community Center 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154

Milwaukee Concert Band presents a musical journey as conductor, Jeremy Davis, leads the musicians from the renaissance to modern movie themes of Hollywood. The program includes a new piece, the poignant Tribute to Rosa Parks as well as old favorites like the rousing National Emblem march. The band has the additional honor of featuring an accomplished area musician, Martha Keller Fergus, as flute soloist performing a contemporary piece, Variations and Theme, composed by Anne McGinty in 1979.

Oak Creek Community Center 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
262-649-3330
