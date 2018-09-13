Milwaukee Fashion Week 2018

Milwaukee Fashion Week is thrilled to announce their 4th annual event, slated for Thursday, September 13th, 2018 thru Saturday, September 15th, 2018. This year, in addition to over 30 showcases of fashion featured by Fashion Designers and Stylists from the Milwaukee, Chicago, Madison, AND Indiana, Milwaukee Fashion Week will be taking place at “one of Milwaukee’s largest and most unique venues”: The Event Center inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino!

100% of net proceeds from Milwaukee Fashion Week will benefit Make-A-Wish Wisconsin - a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization which is funded by donations from individuals, corporations, small businesses, foundations and community organizations. Make-A-Wish Wisconsin serves the entire state of Wisconsin, granting the wishes of medically eligible children who are between the ages of 2-1/2 and 18. The Wisconsin Chapter has granted more than 6,200 wishes since 1984!

__________________________________________

**TICKET INFORMATION**

Tickets will be going on sale May 15th, 2018! They will NOT be sold at the door this year, so be sure to purchase yours in advance before they sell out!

Tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, all sales are final.