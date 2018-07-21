Milwaukee Firkin Beer Fest

Local and regional experts of all sorts showcase the craft that made Milwaukee famous with plentiful samples of ales, stouts and lagers—including more than 100 craft beers from dozens of Milwaukee breweries as well as guest beers from around the country. The festival features several cask-conditioned ales direct from the barrels (or “firkins”), providing a chance to taste beer as it was produced 100 years ago. Collections of beer memorabilia and historic Milwaukee brewery artifacts will be displayed.