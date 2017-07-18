Event time: 4pm

More than 150 ales and ciders will be available for tasting at Milwaukee Firkin Beer Fest, including more than 40 firkins, i.e. small barrels of cask-conditioned ale. These are special than other beers because they’re completely unprocessed aside from natural yeast fermentation. After sampling the firkins, attendees can vote for their favorite and help determine which will receive the “Big Firkin Award.” Event-goers can also enjoy live music from the polka-pop group The Squeezettes, food from three beer-compatible food vendors (think pretzels and deep-fried cheese curds) and a free, commemorative pint glass just for attending.