The Milwaukee Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show, is back for its fourth year at the Wisconsin State Fair Park from Dec. 8– 10, 2017. During the three-day winter extravaganza, attendees will shop rows of exhibits full of the latest products and services dedicated to the die-hard ice fishing and winter sports enthusiast from the nation’s leading ice fishing and outdoors vendors.

This year’s show will feature new merchandise at a variety of price points to fit any budget from the most well-respected ice fishing and outdoors brands such as Rapala Ice Force, Striker Brands, and Glacier Ice Houses. Highlights include augers, digital fish finders, fish houses, underwater cameras, rods and reels, apparel and accessories.

Learn all about new ice fishing techniques from the professionals at any of the daily seminars.

For the first time in show history, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 12– 3 p.m.

Tickets for this year’s show are $9 for adults, $4 for children between the ages of six and 12, and free for children ages five and under.

Milwaukee Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show

Dec. 8– 10, 2017

Friday, Dec. 8: 12– 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wisconsin State Fair Park

640 South 84th Street

West Allis, WI 53214