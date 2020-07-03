Milwaukee Jews for Black Lives Matter Action

REGISTER HERE: https://www.bendthearc.us/mke_070320

As we approach the 4th of July, we are reminded that none of us are free until all of us are free.

This action will be a launching point for our new Milwaukee Minyan. We will rally to stand with Black Lives in Milwaukee – to show our community that we will not be silent in the face of oppression. We will also make signs for the upcoming protests, hear from Bend the Arc and other community leaders, and build community within our new Minyan.

Join us as we stand together to defend Black lives with our words, our hearts, and our feet.

We will meet on the corner of Locust and Downer at 4:30, joining Congregation Shir Hadash’s weekly action. At 5:30 we will move to Lake Park (near Locust St and Lake Dr). where we will start making signs and hearing from leaders.

Masks and social distancing required. We will have some supplies on hand for sign making, but please try to bring your own and more to share. In addition, bring a lawn chair, blanket, or whatever you need to sit comfortably.

If you have any questions, please contact bendthearcmilwaukee@gmail.com.

