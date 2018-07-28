Milwaukee MeatUp! w/The Kent Burnside (11am)

Kettle Range Meat Company Brings Blues Icon to Third Annual Milwaukee MeatUp

Free concert featuring world renowned blues musician, Kent Burnside

Milwaukee, WI – Join Milwaukee’s premier butcher shop as they welcome Kent Burnside for an afternoon of blues, barbeque and festivities. Kettle Range Meat Company will host its third annual Milwaukee MeatUp onsite Saturday, July 28, at 5501 West State Street. The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Kent Burnside and his band have been delivering high energy blues shows for years. From large festivals to small clubs and private events, Kent brings a truly authentic performance. As oldest grandson and pupil of legendary bluesman R.L. Burnside, Kent learned from the masters. He got his start playing with Jimbo Mathis and opening on tour for Buddy Guy. Shortly after, Kent formed his own band and has been captivating audiences with his unique style ever since.

The event will also feature a barbeque contest, family friendly activities and food and drink available for purchase. The main culinary event will be a whole-hog roast provided by Kettle Range along with their signature bratwursts and burgers. In addition, Plymouth Brewing Company will serve a variety of its popular brews.

The backyard barbeque competition is an amateur, non-sanctioned event that gives barbeque enthusiasts a chance to experience what a real barbecue competition would be like with its main focus on good food and good fun. For more information regarding rules and registration, visit milwaukeemeatup.com/bbq-competition.

Admission to the event is free with a portion of food and drink proceeds going to Slow Food WiSE. Slow Food WiSE is a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring transformation in food policy and production practices to ensure equity, sustainability and pleasure in consumer food.

For more information on the Milwaukee MeatUp visit milwaukeemeatup.com.

About Kettle Range Meat Company

Kettle Range Meat Company is a Milwaukee-based, traditional style butcher shop offering the highest quality of ethically raised and humanely produced meat. Our source-verified animals are free of antibiotics and added hormones. For more information visit, www.KettleRangeMeats.com.