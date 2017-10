Milwaukee Musaik Concert 3: Musaik Chamber Orchestra Extravaganza

Event time: 7:30pm

Concert 3 - Musaik Chamber Orchestra Extravaganza

conducted by

musician extraordinaire Andrés Cárdenes!

Monday, March 13, 2017 at 7:30pm

Program:

- Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata in C major

- Wolfgang A. Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola in E-flat Major, K. 364 Soloists: Jeanyi Kim, violin and Andrés Cárdenes, viola

- Ottorino Respighi: Trittico Botticelliano

- Erich W. Korngold: Suite to Shakespeare’s “Much Ado about Nothing”, Op. 11

This special Musaik chamber orchestra Fundraiser Concert in March 2017 will be lead by musician extraordinaire violinist-conductor Andrés Cárdenes, 1982 International Tchaikovsky Violin Competition Silver Medalist and former Concertmaster of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

www.milwaukeemusaik.org

Price: TICKETING Chamber Music single tickets: $25 GA - $10 Students Chamber Orchestra single tickets: $35 GA - $10 Students Full chamber series = $67.50 (10% discount included) Full chamber series season + Orchestra concert = $93.50 (15% discount included)