8th Annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest

September 29th-October 1st and again on October 6th-October 8th. For info: http://www.milwaukeeoktoberfest.com

Sponsored by Spaten & Sprecher Brewing! This year it takes place in a NEW location, Pere Marquette Park! Located right in the heart of Downtown steps away from Old World 3rd Street! There will be a Ceremonial Keg Tapping at 5pm on Friday, September 29th for FREE BIER. As always, Milwaukee Oktoberfest is FREE to the public to enjoy the entertainment and benefits Hunger Task Force, Inc.Join us for live polka music all day long by local polka groups and a nightly concert when the sun goes down ! Weekend activities include a Bags Tournament, Weiner Dog Racing, The 4th Annual Miss Oktoberfest Competition, Brat Eating Contest, Stein Hoisting Competition, and so much more! Delicious german food will be provided by Milwaukee Brat House!

Friday, September 29

5 - 7pm – Jeff Winard Band

7 - 7:30pm – Stein Hoisting competition

7:30 - 10pm – Chardon Polka Band

Saturday, September 30

12 - 3pm – Mike Schneider Band

3 - 4 pm – Weiner Dog Show

4 - 7pm – Austrian Express Band

730 - 10pm – The Toys

Sunday, October 1

12 - 2pm – Blaskapelle

12 - 5pm – Cornhole Tournament

WEEKEND TWO

Friday, October 6

5 - 7pm – Mike Schneider Band

7 - 7:30pm – Miss Oktoberfest Contest

7:30pm - 10pm – Polka Floyd

Saturday, October 7

12 - 3pm – Jeff Winard Band

3:30 – 5:30pm - Blaskapelle

6 - 7pm – Brat Eating Contest

7:30pm - 10pm – 76 Juliet

Sunday, October 8

12 - 3pm – Jay Fox Band