8th Annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest
Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
September 29th-October 1st and again on October 6th-October 8th. For info: http://www.milwaukeeoktoberfest.com
Sponsored by Spaten & Sprecher Brewing! This year it takes place in a NEW location, Pere Marquette Park! Located right in the heart of Downtown steps away from Old World 3rd Street! There will be a Ceremonial Keg Tapping at 5pm on Friday, September 29th for FREE BIER. As always, Milwaukee Oktoberfest is FREE to the public to enjoy the entertainment and benefits Hunger Task Force, Inc.Join us for live polka music all day long by local polka groups and a nightly concert when the sun goes down ! Weekend activities include a Bags Tournament, Weiner Dog Racing, The 4th Annual Miss Oktoberfest Competition, Brat Eating Contest, Stein Hoisting Competition, and so much more! Delicious german food will be provided by Milwaukee Brat House!
Friday, September 29
5 - 7pm – Jeff Winard Band
7 - 7:30pm – Stein Hoisting competition
7:30 - 10pm – Chardon Polka Band
Saturday, September 30
12 - 3pm – Mike Schneider Band
3 - 4 pm – Weiner Dog Show
4 - 7pm – Austrian Express Band
730 - 10pm – The Toys
Sunday, October 1
12 - 2pm – Blaskapelle
12 - 5pm – Cornhole Tournament
WEEKEND TWO
Friday, October 6
5 - 7pm – Mike Schneider Band
7 - 7:30pm – Miss Oktoberfest Contest
7:30pm - 10pm – Polka Floyd
Saturday, October 7
12 - 3pm – Jeff Winard Band
3:30 – 5:30pm - Blaskapelle
6 - 7pm – Brat Eating Contest
7:30pm - 10pm – 76 Juliet
Sunday, October 8
12 - 3pm – Jay Fox Band