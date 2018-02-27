Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents: One House Over
Milwaukee Repertory Theater 108 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Recommended Age: 14 and Up
When Rafael and Camila Hernandez move in downstairs to help Joanne with her elderly father, Joanne breathes a little easier. She needs their help, and they need jobs. But she can’t anticipate the complications that arise when “the help” starts to feel like family…and act like it. A brilliantly funny and provocative new piece by one of today’s hottest playwrights, it’s an empathetic but searing examination of boundaries, power, privilege, and fear in a single backyard.
- House Over begins performances February 27 and runs through March 25 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Opening night is Friday, March 2 at 8:00 pm. Tickets to this powerful new play are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by phone at 414-224-9490 or in person at the Ticket Office (108 E. Wells Street.
Milwaukee Repertory Theater 108 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
