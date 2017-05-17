Milwaukee Rock Theatre presents: Green Day's "American Idiot"

Tenth Street Theatre 628 N. 10th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Event time: June 2,3,4,9,10,11; 7:30pm all nights.

WHAT

Green Day’s American Idiot

WHOM

The Milwaukee Rock Theatre

WHERE

Tenth Street Theatre

628 N. 10th St.

Milwaukee, WI 53233

WHEN

June 2,3,4,9,10,11; 7:30pm all nights.

ABOUT

American Idiot has won two Grammy awards. The original concept album won a Grammy for best rock album. The Broadway cast version won a Grammy for best musical.

DIRECTION

Directed by Don Linke and Sherry Summers. Don has over 25 years experience as actor, director, composer and playwright. He has directed six rock musicals with the MilwaukeeRock Theatre.

 

For info: www.rocktheatre.org, 414-640-1558

Price: Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance atwww.brownpapertickets.com. (Search for American Idiot.)

Info
Tenth Street Theatre 628 N. 10th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
