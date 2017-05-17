Milwaukee Rock Theatre presents: Green Day's "American Idiot"
Tenth Street Theatre 628 N. 10th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Event time: June 2,3,4,9,10,11; 7:30pm all nights.
WHAT
Green Day’s American Idiot
WHOM
The Milwaukee Rock Theatre
WHERE
Tenth Street Theatre
628 N. 10th St.
Milwaukee, WI 53233
WHEN
June 2,3,4,9,10,11; 7:30pm all nights.
ABOUT
American Idiot has won two Grammy awards. The original concept album won a Grammy for best rock album. The Broadway cast version won a Grammy for best musical.
DIRECTION
Directed by Don Linke and Sherry Summers. Don has over 25 years experience as actor, director, composer and playwright. He has directed six rock musicals with the MilwaukeeRock Theatre.
For info: www.rocktheatre.org, 414-640-1558
Price: Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance atwww.brownpapertickets.com. (Search for American Idiot.)