Milwaukee's First Oktoberfest 2019

Get ready for the annual fundraising event for the West Milwaukee Lions Club. In our 7th year, this party has been getting bigger and better every year! Held in the streets surrounding Kegel's Inn, West Allis, WI. will close 3 bocks of National Avenue from 58-60th Street for the entire weekend! This year, we’re inviting breweries for a German Showcase Showdown to crown the best local german beer in town! With Unlimited sampling available for VIP ticket holders, available through the Shepherd Express, this years German Beer Showcase is going to be STELLAR! - With artisan vendors on the street, a kids play area, the addition of Kegel’s Beer Garden sponsored by Hofbrau, and all the local breweries showcasing their own twists on German Beers, The weekend is sure to be a blast! As always, admission to the festival is free and family friendly.