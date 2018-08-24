The organizers of Milwaukee’s First Oktoberfest at Kegel’s Inn took a bold approach to this year’s festival. Thinking about long-term growth and the need for space for the 40-plus vendors expected to be on hand, the festival received approval from the City of West Allis to close the east end of National Avenue, from 58-60th Street, for the entire weekend of August 24-26.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. on Friday when, along National Avenue, a Main Street of vendors will lead attendees to the beer garden outside of Kegel’s Inn. A free beer giveaway will commence after West Allis officially welcomes new restaurant Public Table to the neighborhood. The night will also include German music at the Miller Lite Semi Truck Stage, an outdoor Friday Night Fish Fry at Kegel’s Inn and the new German Beer Showcase highlighting more than 20 local breweries that make German beers.

Saturday’s festivities on 59th & National will begin at 10 a.m. with family-friendly activities like face painting, bounce castles and yard games. The afternoon will progress to highlight many of the local breweries serving German-inspired brews. Music lovers will enjoy live performances throughout the day until 10 pm.

New for this year, Kyle Cherek, host of “Wisconsin Foodie,” will MC the stein holding contests, which will run every several hours throughout the entire weekend. Look forward to his stories connecting his experience at last year’s Oktoberfest in Munich with the German heritage in Milwaukee, Kegel’s Inn and the newly opened local street food-inspired Public Table.

The weekend will wind down with the 10-mile, free and family-friendly Chris Kegel Slow Roll on Sunday. The bicycle ride will end at Kegel’s Inn, where National Avenue will host the after ride party and live auction to raise money for local bicycle infrastructure. There will be a free t-shirt, beer and food for bicyclists who pre-register online. You can find more information here.

Admission is free. Wristbands to purchase alcohol will be sold for $3 per day as a fundraiser for the West Milwaukee Lions Club.

Would you like to be a vendor on Friday or Saturday? Click here for more information.