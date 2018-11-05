Kick off Milwaukee Veterans Week on Monday, November 5th from 8am-10am for the 2nd Annual Milwaukee Veterans Business Breakfast hosted by the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. The Veterans Business Breakfast will feature speakers, a panel of veteran business owners, celebrate local veteran-owned businesses, and highlight the resources available to them. The Milwaukee Veterans Business Breakfast is presented by the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce and Local First Milwaukee.

Dedicated to promoting veteran owned and veteran friendly businesses, as well as the vibrant network of nonprofit organizations part of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce, the 3rd Annual Milwaukee Veterans Week is a week-long marketing and events program highlighting the contributions veterans make to their local community. This program supports our veteran business community by offering a series of business-focused events throughout the week, in addition to advertising encouraging the general public to observe Veterans Day by patronizing local veteran owned businesses through media coverage and digital promotional efforts. Promotional efforts also highlight local veteran-friendly businesses observing Veterans Day by offering giveaways, discounts or other promotions to veterans and military families. Finally, Milwaukee Veterans Week highlights events hosted by community organizations celebrating veterans. Milwaukee Veterans Week does not replicate or duplicate the events or projects of other community organizations, but rather serves as a platform to amplify and highlight their efforts while developing original and unique programming to serve veteran-owned and veteran-friendly businesses.

From its creation as a marketing platform to promote local veteran-owned businesses, Milwaukee Veterans Week has evolved to become the community’s go-to resource for ways to recognize and celebrate Veterans Day in southeastern Wisconsin.

https://wiveteranschamber.org/event/milwaukee-veterans-business-breakfast/