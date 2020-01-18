The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market is operated by the Fondy Food Center. The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market (MWFM) brings together about 50 weekly vendors in the Greenhouse Annex at the Mitchell Park Domes. There, agricultural vendors offer high quality fruit, vegetables, meat, eggs, poultry and dairy products. Local food vendors also bring a wide variety of freshly baked goods, jams, cider, honey, maple syrup, sauces and soups, as well as delicious global cuisine.