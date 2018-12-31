Milwaukee's Biggest NYE Party

The Potawatomi Hotel & Casino always goes all out for its New Year’s Eve celebration, and this year’s is no exception. A crew of Chicago and Milwaukee DJs—DJ Cross, Bobby De Maria, DJ Goose and DJ King James—will take turns working the crowd on a mammoth, 2400-square-foot dance floor featuring a huge LED video screen and one of the biggest bars in the city. Tickets ($49 in advance, $59 day of) include a champagne toast, party favors, complimentary coat check and free structure parking.