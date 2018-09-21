Milwaukee’s Creative District Alive!

After attracting a slew of new businesses in recent years, Milwaukee’s Riverworks district has been branding itself as one of the city’s destination creative districts. As part of that push, the Riverworks Business Improvement District is hosting a variety of events this week, including this block party at the Riverworks City Center (3334 N. Holton St., right off the Beerline Trail). It’ll feature food trucks, beer from Black Husky Brewing, Company Brewing, Gathering Place and Lakefront Brewery and music from Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound. The events continue on Saturday with a bike tour through the district beginning at 11 a.m.