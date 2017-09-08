Event time: 7:30pm

MISCHIEF LIVE – AMERICA’S MOST WANTED MAGICIANS

brings TV’s funniest magic to Milwaukee for one night only!

MISCHIEF LIVE, a brand new touring show starring the world’s greatest comedy magicians will make its debut in Milwaukee. MISCHIEF LIVE stars all of the funniest magicians from TV’s top shows including America’s Got Talent, Last Comic Standing, Ellen, Penn and Teller’s Fool Us, The Tonight Show, and more featuring David Williamson, Mac King, Raymond Crowe, The Evasons, Rob Zacrecky, Derrick Hughes, Chad Long, and Jon Armstrong. This exciting new show is produced by the creative brain trust behind Michael Carbonaro Live and The Mac King Show, two of the country’s most successful theatrical comedy magic productions.