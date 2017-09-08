Mischief Live!

Google Calendar - Mischief Live! - 2017-10-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mischief Live! - 2017-10-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mischief Live! - 2017-10-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mischief Live! - 2017-10-06 00:00:00

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 7:30pm

MISCHIEF LIVE – AMERICA’S MOST WANTED MAGICIANS

brings TV’s funniest magic to Milwaukee for one night only!

MISCHIEF LIVE, a brand new touring show starring the world’s greatest comedy magicians will make its debut in Milwaukee. MISCHIEF LIVE stars all of the funniest magicians from TV’s top shows including America’s Got Talent, Last Comic Standing, Ellen, Penn and Teller’s Fool Us, The Tonight Show, and more featuring David Williamson, Mac King, Raymond Crowe, The Evasons, Rob Zacrecky, Derrick Hughes, Chad Long, and Jon Armstrong. This exciting new show is produced by the creative brain trust behind Michael Carbonaro Live and The Mac King Show, two of the country’s most successful theatrical comedy magic productions.

Info
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Mischief Live! - 2017-10-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mischief Live! - 2017-10-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mischief Live! - 2017-10-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mischief Live! - 2017-10-06 00:00:00